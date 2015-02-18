NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 18Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. housing starts, building permits link.reuters.com/mek83w U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s U.S. industrial output, capacity utilization link.reuters.com/var62w U.S. producer prices link.reuters.com/hak93t U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Canada wholesale trade sales link.reuters.com/cyr43t COMPANY NEWS The global state of in-flight Wi-Fi link.reuters.com/juw93w World mining debt and equity issuance link.reuters.com/saf24w Discount retailers, year-to-date link.reuters.com/juk52w COMMODITIES U.S. natural gas inventories link.reuters.com/mup44s U.S. farm loans picked up in the Q4 link.reuters.com/gef24w GENERAL NEWS Immigration package here Keystone XL package here U.S. weather grows more extreme link.reuters.com/def24w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)