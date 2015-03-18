NEW YORK, MARCH 18Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s Inflation, oil and the dollar link.reuters.com/xys34w U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w The Nasdaq Composite reaches its peak link.reuters.com/byg24w Canada wholesale trade sales link.reuters.com/cyr43t Chile GDP, exports link.reuters.com/cyj22t COMPANY NEWS FedEx earnings link.reuters.com/vuw34w Alibaba share price performance since IPO link.reuters.com/jax34w Oil prices hitting big shale stocks link.reuters.com/bux53w COMMODITIES Mexico vs. Canada heavy crude discount link.reuters.com/juv34w Maya crude exports to the U.S. gulf coast link.reuters.com/vys34w OTHER U.S. CEO pay surges after 2008 financial crisis link.reuters.com/sex34w GENERAL NEWS Tunisia attack link.reuters.com/vax34w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)