MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
SINGAPORE, FEBRUARY 20Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA Japan's manufacturing mood, Reuters Tankan link.reuters.com/wuc96v Japan's trade balance, exports link.reuters.com/vyq65s China's PMI link.reuters.com/qaf92t Singapore's GDP, non-oil exports link.reuters.com/mek66s Taiwan's export orders link.reuters.com/qaf26s COMPANY NEWS Mobile messaging apps link.reuters.com/qyw86v Top players in China's dairy market link.reuters.com/guz76v Social media and international milk brands link.reuters.com/jez76v GENERAL NEWS Thailand protests link.reuters.com/kaw86v COMMODITIES, ENERGY Wilmar's growing influence in palm oil markets link.reuters.com/had96v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M