SINGAPORE, MARCH 7Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA China's economy link.reuters.com/fut96s China's trade, imports/exports link.reuters.com/ked55s China's CPI, food inflation link.reuters.com/waf95s Malaysia trade link.reuters.com/xyb28s UK FDI in Russia link.reuters.com/zyp47v Taiwan export orders link.reuters.com/qaf26s COMPANY NEWS Noble's agribusiness arm link.reuters.com/nav37v Noble's agribusiness assets link.reuters.com/paw37v Bitcoin link.reuters.com/kuf86v Chaori Solar's debt-to-equity ratio link.reuters.com/fem47v GENERAL NEWS Japan vs China coast guard fleets link.reuters.com/huw37v Ukraine's ethnic divide link.reuters.com/dag37v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)