Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SINGAPORE, APRIL 17Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA China economy link.reuters.com/fut96s Japan Tankan link.reuters.com/cat58v Labor protests, strikes in China link.reuters.com/tes58v India 10-year bond yields link.reuters.com/kat58v COMMODITIES, ENERGY Asia Iranian crude imports link.reuters.com/vyw45t MISSING MALAYSIA AIRLINES FLIGHT MH370 Search equipment, techniques link.reuters.com/dat38v Interactive: maps, diagrams, search techniques link.reuters.com/fat77v Search areas link.reuters.com/wam67v Seabed link.reuters.com/keh58v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M