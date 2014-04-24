SINGAPORE, APRIL 24Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA South Korea's economy link.reuters.com/mad96t New Zealand rates, GDP, inflation link.reuters.com/zup55s COMMODITIES India's rice exports link.reuters.com/bat68v China's soybean imports link.reuters.com/wah78v GENERAL NEWS South Korea ferry locator map link.reuters.com/mes58v Worst ferry disasters link.reuters.com/gub68v South Korea ferry's last minutes link.reuters.com/fys68v MISSING MALAYSIA AIRLINES FLIGHT MH370 Search equipment, techniques link.reuters.com/dat38v Interactive: maps, diagrams, search techniques link.reuters.com/fat77v Search areas link.reuters.com/wam67v Seabed link.reuters.com/keh58v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)