SINGAPORE, MAY 13Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA Australia exports to China, debt vs GDP link.reuters.com/haf29v South Korea trade link.reuters.com/xef92t INDIA ELECTIONS India's Nifty since Modi became BJP's candidate link.reuters.com/gyh39v India election exit polls link.reuters.com/baf39v India's GDP growth link.reuters.com/fah39v COMPANIES Samsung cross-shareholding link.reuters.com/jec39v ALIBABA IPO Alibaba vs. major tech companies link.reuters.com/weq98v Key shareholders, assets link.reuters.com/deg29v Top IPOs link.reuters.com/juw98v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)