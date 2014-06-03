SINGAPORE, JUNE 3Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA China PMI, industrial output link.reuters.com/qaf92t Asia manufacturing PMI link.reuters.com/baq77s Thailand economy link.reuters.com/xys29v COMPANIES Samsung cross-shareholding link.reuters.com/jec39v Hong Kong Stock Exchange link.reuters.com/syd79v SOUTH CHINA SEA DISPUTES Suite link.reuters.com/dan69v Vietnam riots link.reuters.com/fex39v Spratly Islands link.reuters.com/vyv39v Rig dispute link.reuters.com/ruw98v China-Vietnam trade link.reuters.com/fem29v THAILAND COUP Timeline of events link.reuters.com/kyv48v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)