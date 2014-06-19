SINGAPORE, JUNE 19Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA Philippines rates link.reuters.com/dem28s Japan Tankan link.reuters.com/nat22w China, U.S. merchandise and services trade link.reuters.com/mys22w Asia exports to China, U.S. link.reuters.com/sys22w SOUTH CHINA SEA Suite of graphics link.reuters.com/dan69v COMPANIES Space debris reut.rs/T5Y7T6 Auto recalls - Takata air bags link.reuters.com/kah22w Alibaba's board of directors, 27-person partnership link.reuters.com/gum22w COMMODITIES, ENERGY China's Qingdao port link.reuters.com/hac89v India monsoon link.reuters.com/map79v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)