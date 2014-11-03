PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2-wk lows as rallying equities boost risk appetite

April 26 Gold dipped on Wednesday to a two-week low after a near 1 percent decline in the previous session as increased investor appetite for risk boosted equities and dulled demand for safe-haven assets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,261.36 per ounce by 0055 GMT. Prices touched a low of 1,260.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. * Bullion fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day decline since early March.