BUZZ-India's Wipro rises on Q4 profit beat
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index
MUMBAI, April 26 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.4 percent to hit a record high on Wednesday, surpassing its previous milestone hit in March 2015, while the rupee hit a 20-month against the dollar.