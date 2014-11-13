SINGAPORE, NOVEMBER 13Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA China RQFII quota reut.rs/1wyFHdS China M2 and new yuan lending link.reuters.com/cud55s Yuan internationalisation suite here China econ/trade suite link.reuters.com/fut96s Japan Tankan link.reuters.com/qap43w Japan corporate survey link.reuters.com/rap43w Japan industrial production link.reuters.com/xyt65s Japan core machinery orders link.reuters.com/bek95s GENERAL NEWS Ebola: Latest news and figures here China maritime Silk Road route link.reuters.com/jyj43w China maritime Silk Road spending reut.rs/10KhYL5 China's UnionPay versus peers reut.rs/1pPt11C Disputed islands in East China Sea reut.rs/1oADnkY Australia wheat forecast link.reuters.com/kas99v Global carbon markets here Total trade between Australia, India and China reut.rs/1ukSRdz India's spending on food link.reuters.com/per43w TAKATA Recalls link.reuters.com/vuf33w Inflator link.reuters.com/keq82w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)