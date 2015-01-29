BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.