By Christian Inton SINGAPORE, JANUARY 29 Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA China's growth targets by province link.reuters.com/jut83w HK-Shanghai stock connect link.reuters.com/dyw53w China's margin trading link.reuters.com/zew83w Australia trade, current account balance link.reuters.com/baz58s Australia trade balance, exports link.reuters.com/daj55s Australia terms of trade, commodity index link.reuters.com/fej55s Australia terms of trade, RBA cash rate link.reuters.com/tum92t Philippines inflation, rates, GDP link.reuters.com/jep55s Japan inflation/deflation since 1958 link.reuters.com/ber48t Japan core inflation, CGPI link.reuters.com/fyb64t Japan industrial production link.reuters.com/xyt65s COMMODITIES, ENERGY Sugar price forecast link.reuters.com/rew83w Australian coal price link.reuters.com/xam83w Australian coal basins link.reuters.com/kyb83w Iron ore price forecast link.reuters.com/tyt83w link.reuters.com/xyt83w China's iron ore imports and crude steel link.reuters.com/zyt83w production (forecast) Brent crude price and open interest link.reuters.com/das83w Global natural gas markets link.reuters.com/jes83w OPEC breakeven oil prices link.reuters.com/jep82w Iranian crude to India (and Asia) here GENERAL NEWS North Korea nuclear package here Japan's P1 surveillance plane link.reuters.com/ryt83w Philippine rebels link.reuters.com/suq83w Rohingya violence link.reuters.com/nuq83w Islamic State hostages link.reuters.com/qer83w Islamic State package here AirAsia Controls link.reuters.com/kas83w Final moments of flight QZ8501 link.reuters.com/hyj83w Flight QZ8501 package here Ebola: Latest news and figures here COMPANIES Samsung results link.reuters.com/ceb23w Hyundai exposure to Rouble link.reuters.com/but63w Xiaomi market share here Apple sales by region (Asia, China) link.reuters.com/pub33w Takata Business segments, market share link.reuters.com/rub53w Ownership, capital-equity ratio link.reuters.com/wev43w Recalls link.reuters.com/vuf33w Inflator link.reuters.com/keq82w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see