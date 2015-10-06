* Global asset prices under pressure
* QE impact waning
* Liquidity drains out of emerging markets
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - A tightening in global liquidity
conditions is heaping pressure on credit and equity markets as
the effects of central banks' quantitative easing wane.
Financial markets have struggled to perform throughout much
of the year but reversals have worsened over the past few
months.
"September is shaping up to be the worst month of the year
for performance, and the year-to-date picture is no rosier,"
said analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a recent note.
"Events have, of course, been numerous this year, and
September has been about auto scandals, but underneath the
surface there are signs that the monetary policy backdrop in
Europe is creating a bull market in fatigue and a bear market in
credit performance."
In the last quarter, nearly every leading stock market
declined sharply. The S&P 500 is an outperformer, yet it had
losses of 8.68%.
Credit, too, is in the mire. Emerging market sovereign
spreads weakened by 45bp in September, according to JP Morgan's
EMBI Global index.
European high-yield spreads have fared worse, wider by 73bp
in September, according to BAML, while European investment-grade
spreads moved out by 21bp.
Global primary bond markets have fallen victim of investors'
morose mood.
European cable company Altice was forced to downsize an
acquisition-related offering in late September, while chemical
company Olin hiked the yield on a two-part deal by a massive
350bp following investor pushback
Two deals were pulled in US high-grade last week, while
trades for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Enbridge Energy
Partners, paid huge new issue concessions.
Things are not that much better in European markets. The
Province of Ontario cancelled a 10-year euro benchmark on Monday
after it could not get the size it wanted.
The fallout in the primary markets is being blamed on a
number of reasons: an indecisive Federal Reserve, China's
weakening growth outlook, depressed commodity prices and
ructions in the corporate market caused by VW and Glencore.
QE FAILING
Some analysts believe there could be a deeper reason behind
the malaise.
The big worry is that the main policy that has propped up
asset prices since the financial crisis - quantitative easing -
is now failing.
While the central banks in the US and UK are no longer
buying bonds, the ECB and Bank of Japan are.
"The framework was working well until just after the ECB
announced its QE and suddenly the whole thing has fallen apart,"
said Matt King, global credit strategist at Citigroup in a
recent presentation.
"Suddenly, when in theory US$300bn a quarter of QE should be
causing a 10% tightening in high-yield spreads, we've had
sustained weakness even before all of the recent worries around
individual names."
King argues the reason that central bank stimulus is no
longer working is due to the world potentially reaching its
"credit limit". While credit can lead to economic growth and
inflation, it can also lead to asset bubbles.
"Credit does not net out. It contributes to booms and busts
depending on whether lots is being created or is being paid
down," said King.
Nowhere more so than in the emerging markets. Since 2000,
about US$8trn of cumulative capital - FDI, bank loans and
portfolio flows - has surged into the emerging markets on a net
basis, estimates King. That money has, in turn, stimulated
US$5trn of new private-sector credit a year.
Initially, this helped generate strong growth in the
developing world, with these countries propping up the global
economy following the financial crisis.
But now the stimulative effect on growth seems to be fading,
with credit driving up asset prices instead. "The scale of this
is deeply disturbing," said King, pointing out that house prices
in China, for example, have risen by 33 times over the past 15
years. Over the same period, US property prices have increased
by just 2.5 times.
And money is no longer flowing into emerging markets but
out. The Institute of International Finance reckons that
emerging markets are on course for their first net capital
outflow in almost 30 years.
That net outflow figure could reach US$541bn this year,
according to the IIF, with gross private outflows likely to be
more than US$1trn.
EM RESERVES DRAIN
This is not only leading to negative consequences for
growth, but also influencing emerging markets central bank
policy, with potentially big consequences.
In order to prop up falling currencies, EM central banks are
shrinking their reserves, which are typically held in government
bonds in the developed market economies, according to Gavyn
Davies, Fulcrum Asset Management chairman and former Goldman
Sachs chief economist.
Fulcrum estimates that total EM central bank balance sheets
"may have declined by about US$450bn in the three months since
the crisis worsened in the summer, of which about US$170bn has
come from China alone."
This has offset the monetary easing undertaken by the ECB
and Bank of Japan, "leaving global QE substantially in negative
territory".
Davies said it is difficult to prove that "this drain of
central bank liquidity" has directly led to the rise in global
bond yields in the last month. "Market interpretations of Fed
policy have probably been just as important," he said.
But he reckons this "EM reserve drain" could be maintained
for a while. If so, it could have important effects on
investors' portfolios, as they reduce duration and sell risk
assets.
A gloomy tone in global markets could, therefore, persist,
with the riskier end of the credit spectrum, especially,
remaining in the doldrums.
"The situation does make me pessimistic about emerging
markets in particular. We still need to see how investors
respond, but there are negative implications too for developed
market equities, high-yield and to a lesser extent
investment-grade," said Citigroup's King.
"This process of credit creation and risk of credit
destruction lies way closer to the heart of what's really
driving markets than is commonly recognised by investors."
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker, Helene
Durand)