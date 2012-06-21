June 21 Below are key quotes from Moody's
Investors Service on its ratings reviews of major global banks.
"All of the banks affected by today's actions have
significant exposure to the volatility and risk of outsized
losses inherent to capital markets activities", says Moody's
Global Banking Managing Director Greg Bauer.
"However, they also engage in other, often market leading
business activities that are central to Moody's assessment of
their credit profiles. These activities can provide important
'shock absorbers' that mitigate the potential volatility of
capital markets operations, but they also present unique risks
and challenges."
RATINGS RATIONALE -- STANDALONE CREDIT DRIVERS
Moody's assessment of each firm's standalone credit profile led
to the following relative positioning of the firms:
--FIRST GROUP
The first group of firms includes HSBC, Royal Bank of Canada and
PMorgan. Capital markets operations (and the associated risks)
are significant for these firms. However, these institutions
have stronger buffers, or 'shock absorbers,' than many of their
peers in the form of earnings from other, generally more stable
businesses. This, combined with their risk management through
the financial crisis, has resulted in lower earnings volatility.
Capital and structural liquidity are sound for this group, and
their direct exposure to stressed European sovereigns and
financial institutions is contained.
Firms in this group now have standalone credit assessments of a3
or better (on a scale from aaa, highest, to c, lowest). Their
main operating companies now have deposit ratings of Aa3, and
their holding companies, where they exist, have senior debt
ratings between Aa3 and A2. Their short-term ratings are Prime-1
at both the operating and holding company level.
--SECOND GROUP
The second group of firms includes Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit
Agricole SA (CASA), Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
Societe Generale and UBS. Many of these firms rely on capital
markets revenues to meet shareholder expectations. Their
relative position reflects a combination of differentiating and
sometimes adverse factors. Capital markets operations constitute
a large part of the overall franchises forCredit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank, but less so for UBS, Societe
Generale, BNP Paribas and CASA's cooperative group, Groupe
Credit Agricole.
Other factors contribute to the relative positioning. For
example,Barclays, BNP Paribas and Groupe Credit Agricole have,
to varying degrees, relatively robust shock absorbers. Exposure
to capital markets businesses is very high for Goldman Sachs,
but this is balanced by a record of effective risk management.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Groupe Credit Agricole, and Deutsche Bank
also have sizeable but varying degrees of exposure to weaker
European economies. Some firms are relatively weak with regard
to structural liquidity or reliance on wholesale funding.
Firms in this group now have standalone credit assessments of
baa1 or baa2. Their deposit ratings range between A1 and A2, and
their short-term ratings are Prime-1 at the operating company
level. Their holding companies, where they exist, have senior
debt ratings between A2 and A3 and short-term ratings between
Prime-1 and Prime-2.
--THIRD GROUP
The third group of firms includes Bank of America,
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Royal Bank of Scotland. The
capital markets franchises of many of these firms have been
affected by problems in risk management or have a history of
high volatility, while their shock absorbers are in some cases
thinner or less reliable than those of higher-rated peers. Most
of the firms in this group have undertaken considerable changes
to their risk management or business models, as required to
limit the risks from their capital markets activities. Some are
implementing business strategy changes intended to increase
earnings from more stable activities. These transformations are
ongoing and their success has yet to be tested. In addition,
these firms may face remaining risks from run-off legacy or
acquired portfolios, or from noteworthy exposure to the euro
area debt crisis.
Firms in this group now have standalone credit assessments of
baa3. Their deposit ratings are A3 at the operating company
level. Their holding companies, where they exist, have senior
debt ratings between Baa1 and Baa2. Their short-term ratings are
Prime-2 at both the operating and holding company level.