BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
July 17 3i Group Plc, a London-based private equity and venture capital company, said it appointed Caroline Banszky as a non-executive director.
Banszky is currently managing director of the British investment trust The Law Debenture Corp Plc.
Prior to joining The Law Debenture Corp in 2002, she was chief operating officer at insurance underwriting company Novae Group Plc and finance director at investment banking company NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $400 million military sale to Britain for C-17 aircraft logistics support services and equipment, the Pentagon said on Monday in a notification to Congress.
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.