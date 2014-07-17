July 17 3i Group Plc, a London-based private equity and venture capital company, said it appointed Caroline Banszky as a non-executive director.

Banszky is currently managing director of the British investment trust The Law Debenture Corp Plc.

Prior to joining The Law Debenture Corp in 2002, she was chief operating officer at insurance underwriting company Novae Group Plc and finance director at investment banking company NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd.