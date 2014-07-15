July 15 British private equity firm Adamant
Ventures said it added two executives to its London-based
investment team.
Ewen Ainsworth joins the company as partner. He will be
responsible for investment structuring and commercialization,
Adamant said.
Before this, Ainsworth worked with oil and gas exploration
and production company Gulf Keystone Petroleum as chief
financial officer. He was responsible for commercializing Gulf
Keystone's multi-billion barrel onshore oil discoveries in
Kurdistan, Adamant said.
Meb Somani joins Adamant's investment committee as director.
Somani joins from Barclays Natural Resource Investments, a
private equity arm of Barclays Capital, where he was managing
director and global head of oil and gas principal investment.