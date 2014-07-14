July 14 Allianz Global Investors, an asset
manager for Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE, said
it appointed a four-member team to develop its $1.7 billion
global emerging markets debt (EMD) business.
Naveen Kunam was appointed as senior portfolio manager,
Shahzad Hasan as portfolio manager, Vlad Andryushchenko as
senior research analyst and Eoghan McDonagh as senior trader.
The team will be based in London and work alongside Oleksiy
Soroka, who leads EMD credit research.
Kunam joins from ING Investment Management and will manage
emerging markets rates and foreign exchange strategies. Hasan
joins from Credit Suisse and will be responsible for sovereign
and volatility strategies.
Andryushchenko was previously at Renaissance Capital in
Moscow. He will focus on global emerging markets financial
institutions.
McDonagh joins from global macro hedge fund Eclectica Asset
Management.