July 16 The Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd (ANZ) said it appointed Mary MacLeod chief
financial officer for international and institutional banking.
She will report to Shayne Elliott, the company's CFO, and
Andrew Geczy, chief executive for international and
institutional banking, ANZ said.
MacLeod will be responsible for managing the financial
performance and regulatory reporting for international and
institutional banking across ANZ's 33 markets, the company said.
Before joining ANZ, MacLeod was deputy CEO of ICBC
International, the investment banking arm of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd.