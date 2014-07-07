UPDATE 1-SAP nudges up multi-year outlook after posting in-line 2016 results
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
July 7 Investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc appointed Carlo Bosco as a principal in its restructuring group in London.
Bosco was most recently a director in Lazard in New York. He will work with Gareth Davies, who is responsible for the European Restructuring Group, Greenhill said.
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 Medical equipment maker Philips on Tuesday disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over defibrillators it sold in 2015 and before, along with fourth-quarter earnings in which it missed analysts' estimates.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.