Nov 18 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday.

MF GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD

MF Global Holdings on Thursday said its global head of retail J. Randy MacDonald ceased to be employed as of Nov. 17. The company, which acts as a broker in markets for commodities and listed derivatives, also said MacDonald will not receive any severance or termination payments.

ANZ

ANZ named Michael Luk as global head of debt origination and head of capital markets, Asia. Luk is former managing director, head of Asia Pacific debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

DOUGLAS EMMETT INC

Christopher Anderson was on Thursday elected as director of Douglas Emmett.

LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY

Legal & General Property named Adam Kerr as head of transactions. Adam was earlier with Stonehage Property Partners.

CIBC

Faye Golub has joined CIBC as managing director responsible for Senior Client Council activities in the U.S.