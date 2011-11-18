(Adds CIBC)
Nov 18 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MF GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD
MF Global Holdings on Thursday said its global head of
retail J. Randy MacDonald ceased to be employed as of Nov. 17.
The company, which acts as a broker in markets for commodities
and listed derivatives, also said MacDonald will not receive any
severance or termination payments.
ANZ
ANZ named Michael Luk as global head of debt origination and
head of capital markets, Asia. Luk is former managing director,
head of Asia Pacific debt capital markets at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
DOUGLAS EMMETT INC
Christopher Anderson was on Thursday elected as director of
Douglas Emmett.
LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY
Legal & General Property named Adam Kerr as head of
transactions. Adam was earlier with Stonehage Property Partners.
CIBC
Faye Golub has joined CIBC as managing director responsible
for Senior Client Council activities in the U.S.
(Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey and Sunayan Bhattacharjee in
Bangalore)