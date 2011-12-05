Dec 5 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EMIRATES NBD

Emirates NBD named a new group head of wholesale banking on Monday as well as a new interim chief executive for Dubai Bank, which it took over in October, in the latest management reshuffle by Dubai's largest lender.

The bank appointed Giel-Jan Van Der Tol as group head of wholesale banking and Douwe Oppedijk -- the former chief executive of the UAE's Commercial Bank International -- to the interim CEO job at Dubai Bank, the company said in a statement on Monday.

RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA

Australia's government appointed Philip Lowe as a Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday, with Treasurer Wayne Swan also installing high-profile industry lobbyist Heather Ridout on the RBA board.

JEFFERIES

Global securities and investment banking group Jefferies named Michael Collinson as managing director and European co-head of consumer and retail investment banking. Collinson joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland, and will be based in London.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

Japan's Nomura has poached a senior executive from UBS's prized equities division to run equities trading in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after a management rejig in the business this year.

Nomura said on Monday it hired Steven Downey, who will also be co-head of derivatives for EMEA. Downey had been head of equity derivatives trading for EMEA at UBS.

ANGELO, GORDON & CO

Investment firm Angelo, Gordon & Co named Peter Aliprantis as managing director for platform distribution of its private client group. Aliprantis joins from FrontPoint Partners LLC.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named Vito Sperduto as head of U.S. mergers & acquisitions. Sperduto joined RBC as a managing director in the U.S. M&A group in February 2008.