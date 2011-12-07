Dec 7 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ADIA

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) named Benjamin Weston as the global head of alternative investments.

STATE STREET CORP

State Street named Paul McLaughlin as head of operations for its alternative investment solutions team in Guernsey. McLaughlin joins from BNY Mellon in Dublin.

RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC

Rathbone Brothers named Andrew Butcher as chief operating officer subject to regulatory approval. Butcher joins from Charles Stanley & Co.

EMPEA

The Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA) named Henry Obi as inaugural Chair of its Africa Council. Obi is partner and chief operating officer of Helios Investment Partners.

DANIELS SILVERMAN

The credit management and debt collection company appointed Rachel Hart to its client liaison team. Hart joins from Cheesman & Company Solicitors.