BRIEF-Fima Corp updates on application filed by the co's Indonesian unit
* Expects government in Kabupaten Nunukan to allow PTNJL to operate its plantation operations until final judgement by courts
Dec 7 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ADIA
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) named Benjamin Weston as the global head of alternative investments.
STATE STREET CORP
State Street named Paul McLaughlin as head of operations for its alternative investment solutions team in Guernsey. McLaughlin joins from BNY Mellon in Dublin.
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
Rathbone Brothers named Andrew Butcher as chief operating officer subject to regulatory approval. Butcher joins from Charles Stanley & Co.
EMPEA
The Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA) named Henry Obi as inaugural Chair of its Africa Council. Obi is partner and chief operating officer of Helios Investment Partners.
DANIELS SILVERMAN
The credit management and debt collection company appointed Rachel Hart to its client liaison team. Hart joins from Cheesman & Company Solicitors.
* SELLS A NON-PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIO OF TL 709 MILLION FOR TL 39 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)