Dec 8 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AQUILA CAPITAL
The alternative investment company appointed Oldrik Verloop
to lead business development in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands,
Luxembourg) and Scandinavia. Verloop joins from Wegelin & Co.
BNP PARIBAS
The French lender named Lars Machenil, an executive with the
bank's Fortis unit, as chief financial officer and said he would
take up the position in March.
FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The multi-asset and alternative investing company appointed
Jill Laidlaw and Conor O'Donnell to its business development
team. Laidlaw joins from Zurich Intermediary Group. O'Donnell
previously worked at Montreux Capital Management.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank named Bernd Broeker as global head of
G10 foreign-exchange and deputy head of foreign-exchange.
Broeker joins from Nomura International.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management company named
Matthew Whitbread as an investment manager in its multi-asset
team. Whitbread joins from Fundquest Inc.
BLUEFIN CORPORATE CONSULTING
The employee benefits and technology consultancy named Ryan
Hall as group health and risk consultant. Hall joins from Aon
Hewitt.
EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD)
The lending institution named Elizabeth Nelson as
vice president, risk & resources. Nelson joins from the
Financial Services Authority in the United Kingdom, where she
was the head of credit department in Prudential Risk.