Dec 9 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BRD

Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, plans to name Alexandre Maymat as new CEO of the bank, BRD said in a statement.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The British lender has been assessing whether chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, off work with stress, should return to his position with the group, a source involved in the process said.

STANDARD BANK GROUP

The African bank appointed Mark Fox to the fixed income and currency sales team in the global markets division as head of London buyside. Fox joins from Jefferies.

ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP

The independent property fund manager named Ben Lonsdale as senior research analyst. Lonsdale joins from DTZ.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGERS (UK)

The UK-based specialist investment company of Old Mutual Plc named Christine Johnson as manager of the Old Mutual Corporate Bond Fund.