BRIEF-BME signs deal in Colombia for its interest rate swaps technology
June 14 BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS SA (BME):
Dec 12 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Mark Machin, co-head of the U.S. banks's Asia investment banking operation for six years, is retiring, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday, and is the second senior Asia banker to depart Goldman in the last month.
SWISS RE
The Zurich-based insurer said Chief Executive Stefan Lippe will take early retirement after roughly three years at the helm, in a surprise move which analysts said added a new element of uncertainty to a company which Lippe had helped stabilise.
BARCLAYS
Barclays Corporate & Employer Solutions named Paul Wilson as head of employee benefit consulting and Chris Mowatt as head of global stock & reward services. Wilson joins from St James's Place Wealth Management, and Mowatt from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The credit investment management company named Tarek Saber as chief executive of Avoca Convertible Bond Strategies, and Jasper Van Ingen as senior portfolio manager. The company also named Jonathan Sharkey as head of operations, and Darren Carter as partner in the new convertible bond venture.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global independent professional services company named Ian Morgan as senior director. Morgan joins from European Resolution Capital.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS
The asset management company named Julie Thomas and Ben Yeoh as sector investors for its London-based global equities team. Thomas and Yeoh will specialise in financial and healthcare stocks respectively. Thomas joins from Oriel Securities and Yeoh from Atlantic Equities.
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD
The Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer said its Chief Executive John Charman will retire in May 2012, and will be replaced by finance chief Albert Benchimol.
GLEACHER & CO SECURITIES INC
The broker-dealer unit of Gleacher & Co Inc named Brian Waltman as managing director at the company's New York City headquarters. Waltman joins from MF Global Securities Corp.
EUROCLEAR
The provider of domestic and cross-border settlement and related services for bond, equity, derivatives and fund transactions named Luc Vantomme as chief risk officer of the group.
It also named John Trundle as the CEO of Euroclear UK & Ireland. The current CEO, Yannic Weber, will now become the top executive of Euroclear Finland and Euroclear Sweden. Weber will continue as CEO of Xtrakter, a Euroclear company.
The company also named the current Euroclear Finland and Euroclear Sweden CEO, Anso Thiré, as managing director and head of business development for the group.
MBA LAZARD
The investment bank named Cristian Bulnes as the managing director and co-head of its Chile investment banking. Bulnes joins from Banco Penta.
June 14 BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS SA (BME):
ROME, June 14 Any solution for banking crises should always take financial stability into account, the European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday when asked about ailing Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.