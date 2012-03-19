BRIEF-Arden Partners to raise 5 mln stg via placing
* Intention to place shares of 10 pence each in company with institutional and other investors
March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BTIG LIMITED
The European affiliate of broker-dealer BTIG LLC appointed Matthew Cyzer as president and head of European equities of BTIG Limited. Cyzer joins from Goldman Sachs in London, and was previously employed with Deutsche Bank.
PATRON CAPITAL
The institutional investor appointed Mark Collins as chairman of its UK investment activity. Collins joins from Lloyds Banking Group's business support unit, and was previously employed with GE Capital Real Estate.
THE CARLYLE GROUP
The company named Alexander Pietruska as managing director. Pietruska joins from Lloyds Banking Group in London.
WARBURG PINCUS
The private equity firm appointed Simon Eyers as a managing director based in its London office. Eyers joins from 4D Global Energy Advisors. He was previously employed with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.
