BRIEF-UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme says interest levy for 2008 failures to fall
* Financial services compensation scheme to raise levy of 202 million stg in summer 2017 to cover interest costs on Bradford & Bingley resolution
March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Ameriprise Financial has added two veteran brokers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney who managed $211 million in client assets.
Advisers Doug Veillette and Dan Donato joined Ameriprise on Friday after more than three decades each in the advising industry.
KPMG
The firm appointed Brian Stephens as the new leader of its banking and finance practice. He succeeds Tony Anzevino, who is assuming a new global client leadership role.
LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO
The investment management company named Jeffrey Schwartz as co-manager of its small cap value and small/mid cap core strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSCRX). He will co-manage the portfolios with Joe Gatz, who has been portfolio manager on these strategies since 2000.
BTIG LIMITED
The European affiliate of broker-dealer BTIG LLC appointed Matthew Cyzer as president and head of European equities of BTIG Ltd. Cyzer joins from Goldman Sachs in London, and was previously employed with Deutsche Bank.
PATRON CAPITAL
The institutional investor appointed Mark Collins as chairman of its UK investment activity. Collins joins from Lloyds Banking Group's business support unit, and was previously employed with GE Capital Real Estate.
THE CARLYLE GROUP
The company named Alexander Pietruska as managing director. Pietruska joins from Lloyds Banking Group in London.
WARBURG PINCUS
The private equity firm appointed Simon Eyers as a managing director based in its London office. Eyers joins from 4D Global Energy Advisors. He was previously employed with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.
SAIL ADVISORS
The fund management company appointed Jason Filiberti as senior vice president. Filiberti Joins from Arden Asset Management, and was previously employed with Robeco-Sage.
* Financial services compensation scheme to raise levy of 202 million stg in summer 2017 to cover interest costs on Bradford & Bingley resolution
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS MADE A DECISION ON ESTABLISHING AN "ASSET LEASING COMPANY"