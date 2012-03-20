March 20 The following financial services
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank AG's head of corporate and
investment banking in Asia-Pacific, Loh Boon Chye, is leaving
the bank, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
HSBC
The chief executive of Grupo HSBC in Brazil, Conrado Engel,
stepped down and a replacement in the country will be named in
the days ahead, the bank said on Monday.
R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES INC
The Chicago-based futures brokerage firm appointed Mark
Sachs as executive vice president, marketing and sales. Sachs
joins from Lind-Waldock.
OPPENHEIMERFUNDS
The investment management firm appointed Josean Fernandez as
an assistant vice president within the private banking group.
Fernandez joins from Neuberger Berman.
TEMASEK HOLDINGS
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired
Rothschild's top Middle East energy banker, Khodor
Mattar, as it aims to beef up its oil and gas investments, a
source familiar with the matter said.
DIRECTMARKETS
A subsidiary of Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group
appointed Jim Feingold as global head of investor sales, Richard
Moore as director of sales and Matthew Bekerman as general
counsel. Feingold joins from Portware LLC. Moore has previously
worked with Pipeline Trading, Lazard Capital, and Instinet.
Bekerman joins from Liquidnet Holdings.
TEAKWOOD CAPITAL
The private equity firm appointed Mike Taylor as managing
director for talent. Taylor joins from Cabot Consultants, and
has previously worked with McKesson and Schlumberger.