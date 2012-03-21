March 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

Citigroup's Citi Private Bank named Robert Martin as managing director. He will report to Russ Labrasca, head of the Houston office, Citi Private Bank.

BARCLAYS

The wealth and investment management division of Barclays appointed Dame Judith Mayhew Jonas to the Wealth Management UK & Ireland (UK&I) Advisory Committee.

NORTHERN TRUST

The investment management company appointed Chris Wilkinson as a wealth strategist.

OTKRITIE CAPITAL

The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corporation appointed Michael T. Workman to head its fixed income business. Workman will operate between Moscow and London. He joins from Goldman Sachs, Moscow, and was previously employed with UBS and National Bank Trust.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Timothy Chia as Chairman of its Asian business. He was previously employed with PAMA Group Inc, the Asian investment and asset management arm of The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS

The global accounting firm appointed Jeannette Chu to the U.S. Advisory Forensic Services Practice on Tuesday. She joins from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and was previously employed with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

UBS

UBS Wealth Management Americas made a raft of big hires in February and early March, taking on at least 13 advisers who managed more than $1.7 billion in client assets.

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL

Banco Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign bank, hired Conrado Engel, the former head of the Brazil unit of rival HSBC Holdings, to oversee retail banking amid government efforts to lower borrowing costs and encourage competition in the industry, on Tuesday.

CHICAGO BOARD OPTIONS EXCHANGE

The head of the Chicago Board Options Exchange's market-regulation department has left the company, the second compliance official to leave the exchange amid a regulatory investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FULTON FINANCIAL

Fulton's Chief Executive Scott Smith, Jr announced plans to retire, and the board of directors named E. Philip Wenger as successor. Smith would retire on December 31, 2012.

MANNING & NAPIER

The investment management company appointed Michael J. Serventi to the company's board of directors as an independent director. Serventi joins from Summer Street Capital Partners, and was previously employed with Lew-Mark Baking Company.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL

The Dallas-based investment management firm appointed Artis Terrell Jr as director of business development. Terrell joins from The Williams Capital Group.

MUMTALAKAT

Bahrain's $9 billion sovereign wealth fund appointed Mahmood Hashem al-Kooheji as its new chief executive on Wednesday, replacing Talal Al Zain who resigned last month to set up his own investment firm.