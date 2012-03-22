March 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The bank appointed Sayoko Kozakai as Relationship Director, Financial Institutions, Japan, and Patrick Leung as Relationship Director, Financial Institutions, Greater China. Kozakai joins from Citibank Japan. Leung joins from National Australia Bank Hong Kong.

UBS

UBS Global Asset Management said Christof Kutsche, Chief Executive of UBS Global AM's Asia Pacific business is stepping down.

ICAHN ENTERPRISES

Icahn Enterprises LP said it has appointed SungHwan Cho as chief financial officer after Dominick Ragone resigned on March 16.

VOLKSBANKEN AG

Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is about to take a stake of up to 49 percent, will get new management after losing nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.85 billion) last year, a source close to the situation said.

Austrian media have named former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan Koren as a potential successor for Volksbanken Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel, whose contract ends next month.

HCC INSURANCE HOLDINGS

HCC Insurance appointed William N. Burke as chief operating officer and executive vice president on Wednesday. Burke joins from Aon Risk Solutions.