March 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS
The wealth management firm hired a Merrill Lynch team that
generated $4 million in revenue during the past 12 months, the
latest in a series of defections from Merrill to the Swiss bank,
people familiar with the move said.
HSBC
Europe's biggest bank, has appointed Andrew Dell as the
bank's chief executive officer for South Africa, effective April
1, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS LTD
The insurance and reinsurance company made strategic changes
to its global reinsurance operations, and named Kevin Marine as
executive vice president of its International & Global Specialty
business. Thomas Kelly was appointed as the chief operating
officer for Allied World Reinsurance Company.
BAIRD
The capital markets, private equity, wealth and asset
management firm said investment banker Jason Abt has joined the
firm as its managing director in San Francisco. Abt will be a
senior member of Baird's Consumer Investment Banking team,
working closely with members of Baird's existing Restaurant
practice.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The global investment bank named Lee Olive as managing
director of its Acquisition Leverage Finance business and David
Iwan as managing director of its Industrials group within its
investment banking franchise in the Americas.
ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA
The bank holding company appointed William Hartman as lead
independent director.
3I GROUP PLC
Chief Executive Michael Queen is to quit after nearly 25
years at the private equity company following continued
shareholder frustration over poor performance and lack of deal
activity.
ASSURA GROUP LIMITED
The property investor appointed Graham Roberts as its chief
executive. Roberts was previously employed with The British Land
Company. He will replace Nigel Rawlings, who resigned as chief
executive and stepped down from the board.
MAZARS
Europe's eighth largest audit and accountancy group formed a
FTSE 350 Advisory Board with two non-executive directors --
Gerald Raingold and John Grosvenor. Raingold has held prominent
positions in the investment banking division of a number of
financial services groups.
Grosvenor was previously employed with
PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked as a senior global partner in
his latest role at the firm.
CNA FINANCIAL CORP
The insurance holding company appointed Bill Donovan as vice
president of its Hartford branch, effective April 4. Donovan
joins from The Hartford Insurance Group, and was previously
employed with Utica National Insurance Group.
CAZADOR ACQUISITION CORP LTD
Cazador Acquisition said Francesco Piovanetti will serve as
the sole chief executive, effective immediately after co-chief
executive Jay Johnston resigned effective March 22.
FUTURA LOYALTY GROUP
The business solutions provider appointed David Campbell as
its chief executive and president to succeed Mark Farrell who is
stepping down effective immediately. Campbell was the chief
financial officer of the company.
INTERVEST BANCSHARES CORP
The bank holding company appointed Susan Roth Katzke as a
director.
AIA GROUP LTD
AIA Group Ltd said Rafael Si-Yan Hui has resigned as an
independent non-executive director, effective immediately.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CHEUVREUX
The European equity broker appointed Romas Viesulas as head
of UK sales, based in London. Viesulas was previously employed
with UBS Investment Bank London.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity and investment advisory firm appointed
Bertrand Meunier as a managing partner. Meunier was previously
employed with M&M Capital.
DESJARDINS GROUP
The Canadian financial group appointed Daniel Dupuis as
chief financial officer and senior vice president finance. He
was earlier senior vice president cooperative network support.