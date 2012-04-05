April 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

Sandy Flockhart is retiring as an executive director of HSBC Holdings Plc after 37 years at the bank, but will remain on the board as a non-executive director. The changes take effect at the end of April.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE COMPANY HOLDINGS AG

Allied World appointed Joseph Barrett as vice president of global marine and specialty at Allied World Reinsurance Company.

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has added veteran advisers Mark Sherwood and Saralyn Coupe from UBS AG's Americas wealth management group in Michigan, the company said on Thursday.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

The financial company appointed Christopher Remondi and Bill Rosensweig as directors. Remondi is currently the Global Head of Information Technology based in New Jersey, and Rosensweig is responsible for the Asia Pacific Investor Services.

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES INSURANCE COMPANY (GEICO)

The auto insurance unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc appointed Seth Ingall as the vice president of the New Jersey and Northeast region. The company also appointed John Pham as vice president of the New York region.

SHORE BANK

The bank holding company, which is a unit of Bank of Hampton Roads, appointed Geri Warren as senior vice president. Warren joins from PNC Bank and Mercantile Peninsula Bank, which was acquired by PNC Bank in 2007.

ORIEL SECURITIES

Oriel Securities, one of several niche investment banks operating in Britain's City of London finance district, has poached David Knox from rival JP Morgan Cazenove to run its equities division. Oriel said Knox, who joined Cazenove in 1994, would arrive in June to become its new head of equities.

MAPFRE ASSISTANCE UK

The insurance company appointed Pablo Alvert as it chief executive in the UK.