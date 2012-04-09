April 9The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The bank's Indian unit said it appointed Jane Ong as the head of corporate affairs for Citi South Asia. Jane joins from Royal Bank of Scotland in India.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's biggest lender said on Sunday that its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Chairman Henry Azzam, a veteran in the region, has stepped down from his position at the German lender. Azzam was named non-executive chairman of the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was chief executive of the bank's Middle East business.