April 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

Swiss bank UBS AG named Gerard Cremoux to lead its Latin American investment banking unit from Sao Paulo to pursue more business in a region with robust capital markets and fast-growing domestic rivals.

HPM PARTNERS LLC

HPM Partners LLC, a boutique investment and wealth management firm, has hired four former Deutsche Bank AG managing directors in California to open its fourth U.S. office as it expands on the West Coast.

JONES LANG LASALLE

The property brokerage and advisory group has appointed Paul Betts to the newly created role of EMEA Head of Logistics and Industrial. He led the King Sturge business in France before the 2011 merger between King Sturge and Jones Lang LaSalle. Betts will continue to be based in Paris.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

The company has reorganized the senior management structure within its employee broker-dealer unit, creating new geographical divisions as the company works to integrate its recently acquired Morgan Keegan brokerage.

The company named Erik Fruland, a 20-year veteran of Raymond James, as chief operating officer of Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group, replacing Scott Curtis, who is now president of Raymond James' independent division.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

The Asian financial services group said it appointed Jisang Yoo as its chief executive with immediate effect. Yoo has been serving as the chief financial officer of the firm and has been associated with Mirae Asset India since 2009.

NEWEDGE

The brokerage, formed as a 50:50 joint venture between Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, named Jeff Pollack as chief financial officer for the Americas, based in its New York office. Pollack was the CFO and COO of Mizuho Securities USA.

MAREX SPECTRON

The privately owned financial broking company appointed Ana Puchi-Donnelly as head of the sugar market making desk in London as part of the firm's strategy to strengthen its agricultural product offering. Puchi-Donnelly joins from Credit Agricole where she was a director and senior agricultural commodities trader.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The independent private client stockbroker hired Ian Entwhistle as relationship and business development manager. Entwhistle, who will be based at the firm's Hereford office, has worked at National Association of Pension Funds.

AKSIA

The hedge fund research and advisory firm named Oliver Newton as a senior adviser in its London office. Newton joins from Tarchon Capital Management. Prior to that he worked at KPMG's London-based business advisory & services team.