U.S. BANCORP
The Minneapolis-based bank has landed a senior wealth
adviser and a managing director from Bank of America Corp's
U.S. Trust as the company expands its private wealth
presence in New York and Florida.
It hired former U.S. Trust and Citi Private Bank veteran
Joel Yudenfreund to its Private Client Reserve team in Palm
Beach, Florida. Yudenfreund joined the bank as a wealth
management strategist in a new role. U.S. Bank also recruited
veteran manager Raymond Radigan to join its New York office to
serve as a managing director of trust for the Private Client
Reserve's Atlantic region.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The firm's private wealth management unit said it appointed
Steve Whiting and Oliver Peck as relationship managers to cater
to its UK ultra high net worth team, based in London. Both
Whiting and Peck join from HSBC Private Bank.
MAN GROUP PLC
The world's biggest listed hedge fund firm appointed Ravi
Chari as co-head of foreign exchange at AHL, its systematic
managed futures manager. Chari joins from IKOS Asset Management,
where he headed the group's futures and FX funds.
CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO
The financial services firm said it appointed former
Jefferies & Co employees, Charles Cortellesi & Erich Bauer-Rowe,
as co-heads of its emerging markets group.
SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL
The alternative investment firm said it continued expansion
of its global distribution footprint with the addition of five
new members to its sales team. The firm appointed M. Arasin,
based in New York and John L. Langston, based in Houston as
directors of global distribution.
The company has also hired Henrik P. Molin as director of
marketing for its European operation, based in the Zürich
office.
SAGENT ADVISORS LLC
The privately owned investment bank said Nils Nilsen, a
Sagent founding partner, has rejoined the firm as a managing
director. Nilsen most recently was an independent advisor to
American Securities Corporation, and previously served as a
partner at First Atlantic Capital and a managing director at
Merrill Lynch.
R.J.O'BRIEN
The futures brokerage appointed Janella E. Kaczanko as
senior vice president, human resources. She joins from MF Global
in Chicago, where she has worked since 2009.
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager named Mark Northway as managing
director to expand its business through Europe. Northway, who
will be based in London, was most recently the global head of
credit capital markets for Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
and previously served in executive capacity with
Rabobank.
STADIA TRUSTEES
The UK-based pensions company appointed Claire Wilkins as
general manager. Wilkins previously worked with the firm as an
external HR consultant. It also appointed Jack Ketley and Jamie
Simpson as pensions administrators.