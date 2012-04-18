April 18 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITI
The bank said it appointed Amol Gupte as Citi Transaction
Services head for the Asia Pacific region, effective May 1.
Gupte, a 23-year Citi veteran, is currently the head of Citi's
treasury and trade solutions for the North America region.
PANMURE GORDON
The niche investment bank has poached Phillip Wale from
rival Seymour Pierce as its new chief executive. Wale, 48, has
31 years experience in the industry, having worked at the likes
of Goldman Sachs and Commerzbank.
UBS
The Swiss bank's head of investment banking for the
Americas, Aryeh Bourkoff, resigned to pursue other opportunities
only 13 months after taking on the position, a source familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS
The financial services firm appointed Peter van der Meer as
a senior managing director and head of insurance banking at its
investment banking and capital markets division. He is expected
to start his new role in mid-July and is presently senior
managing director and partner at FBR & Co.
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-TROIKA DIALOG
The full-service investment house, which is in the
integration process, named Elena Shilina as head of the private
banking group. Shilina has headed the integration committee
since May and has held positions at Nomos Bank, Morgan
Stanley and McKinsey.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The investment manager, an autonomous unit of Prudential PLC
, appointed Andrew Hendry to the newly created position
of Managing Director, Asia. Hendry joined M&G last year and was
most recently at Capital International.
OVS CAPITAL
The European equity-focused investment manager hired Manuel
Blanco as an analyst and Zac Lewis as a trader to expand its
investment team.