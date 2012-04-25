April 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC North America Holdings

The company named Jack McGinnis as its chief financial officer. McGinnis is currently CFO of HSBC Bank USA.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The staff poaching and counter-poaching between UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch that has enthralled London's financial community reached new heights on Wednesday when 17-year UBS veteran Alex Wilmot-Sitwell defected to the US bank.

Wilmot-Sitwell will be president of Europe and Emerging Markets, excluding Asia, at BofA Merrill and will be based in London, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank appointed Simon Leopold as a managing director in its Real Estate, Leisure and Lodging Group.

Leopold, who will be based in New York, joins UBS from Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, where he led the firm's real estate investment banking practice.

BLACKROCK INC

The asset manager appointed Cliff Speed as managing director and a senior strategist within BlackRock's multi asset client solutions (BMACS) group. Speed joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was senior actuary in the pensions and insurance solutions team.

BARCLAYS PLC

The lender named Andrew Hodson as managing director, wealth management UK and Ireland. He will join the company in June. Hodson joins Barclays from Citi Private Bank.

DUBAI GOLD AND COMMODITIES EXCHANGE

The derivatives exchange appointed Gary Anderson as its chief executive. Before joining DGCX, Anderson was a founding partner in Triniti Financial Group.

VP BANK (SINGAPORE) LTD

The lender appointed Ian Pollock as the chief executive. Reto Isenring, who held the CEO's position until now, will act as deputy CEO and chief operating officer.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm named Stephen Peters as director within the forensic accounting practice based in London. Prior to joining BDO, Peters was a forensic accounting director at AlixPartners.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LTD

The asset management arm of Seoul-based Mirae Asset Financial Group appointed Jung Ho Rhee as its chief executive officer. He will take up the role on May 2, 2012.