April 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The bank said on Friday Tatsuo Tanaka, a senior executive at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will become chairman of Citigroup Japan Holdings as the bank overhauls its top management in Japan after being penalized three times in eight years for violating various banking regulations.

BNY MELLON

The bank appointed Suresh Kumar as its chief information officer, effective immediately.

CBOE HOLDINGS INC

The company is beefing up its self-policing team amid a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into its self-regulatory compliance, appointing Margaret Williams as deputy chief regulatory officer to oversee internal controls and surveillance.

VOLKSBANKEN AG

Hans Joerg Schelling, a management consultant and former conservative member of parliament, was elected chairman of the troubled Austrian lender, in which the state just got a 43 percent stake.

ALLIANZ

The company's CFO Oliver Baete will soon take on a regional operational role at Europe's biggest insurer, potentially preparing him for the CEO post, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's No. 3 lender approved the appointment of former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo as the bank's new chairman at its shareholder meeting on Friday.

STEPHENS INC

The investment banking company appointed Harsh Kumar as its managing director. Kumar joins from Morgan Keegan in Memphis.

TRANSAMERICA EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

The marketing unit of Transamerica Life Insurance Co has appointed Domenic Salvato as vice-president of business development. Most recently, he served as a regional sales manager for Allstate Benefits.