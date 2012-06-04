June 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The U.S. investment group appointed Mark Howard Johnson as global head of its new global real estate securities capability.

J.P. MORGAN RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES

The retirement plan record keeping business of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, named Bill McDermott as head of Sales and Client Solutions.

BGC PARTNERS INC

The brokerage named Garett Stoffels as senior managing director and head of Equity Capital Markets for BGC Real Estate Capital Markets. It also appointed Jonathan Falik as senior managing director and head of Hospitality Capital Markets for the unit.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank named Carsten Stoehr as global head of capital markets. Stoehr joins from Credit Suisse, where he was the head of Fixed Income, Asia Pacific.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank named Stephen Kamp as deputy head for Latin America, Spain and Israel. He joins from HSBC Private Bank, where he was chief administrative officer, Private Banking EMEA region.

TOWERS WATSON AND CO

The professional services company named Ben McDermott to lead its newly established Insurance Management Consultancy practice.

ORRICK

The law firm said it appointed Mathew Lewis as a partner at its capital markets group. It also named Seung Chong as a partner of the M&A and private equity group.

MOTIF INVESTING

Sallie Krawcheck, ousted in September as head of Bank of America's wealth and asset management division, is joining the board of Motif Investing, a new discount brokerage that offers investors bundles of stocks linked to investment themes.