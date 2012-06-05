June 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

Citigroup's Citi Private Bank named Stephen Baird as director and ultra high net worth private banker in its Houston office. He joins from JP Morgan Private Wealth Management.

It also named Brian Becker as director and ultra high net worth private banker in the firm's Denver office.

RSA

The British insurer appointed Michael Duncan chief executive, specialty for Asia and Middle East. He joins from Zurich Financial Services.

The company also named Christina Tham as legal, risk and compliance director for the region. She joins from Fortis Bank.

ALIXPARTNERS

The global business advisory firm named Yung Chung as managing director. Chung joins from McKinsey & Co, where he was a senior partner.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA

The firm named Lisa Carrillo as client portfolio manager with a focus on index distribution in North America.

DLA PIPER

DLA Piper named David Luce as a partner in the firm's corporate and finance practice and insurance and reinsurance practice in New York.