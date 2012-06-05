EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citigroup's Citi Private Bank named Stephen Baird as director and ultra high net worth private banker in its Houston office. He joins from JP Morgan Private Wealth Management.
It also named Brian Becker as director and ultra high net worth private banker in the firm's Denver office.
RSA
The British insurer appointed Michael Duncan chief executive, specialty for Asia and Middle East. He joins from Zurich Financial Services.
The company also named Christina Tham as legal, risk and compliance director for the region. She joins from Fortis Bank.
ALIXPARTNERS
The global business advisory firm named Yung Chung as managing director. Chung joins from McKinsey & Co, where he was a senior partner.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA
The firm named Lisa Carrillo as client portfolio manager with a focus on index distribution in North America.
DLA PIPER
DLA Piper named David Luce as a partner in the firm's corporate and finance practice and insurance and reinsurance practice in New York.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has