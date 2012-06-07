June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE

JPMorgan's top media sector banker Harry Hampson is to become head of its Financial Sponsors Group, which advises private equity firms, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalization named Valerie Butt as head of sales, distribution and marketing at its Global Corporate business unit. She will report to Thomas Hürlimann, CEO at Global Corporate.

NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA

The bank named Munir Ahmed as its Managing Director. Previously, Munir was in compliance and assurance at Standard Chartered for East Africa.

KPMG

The company appointed Lukas Fecker as a partner to the turnaround team within its restructuring practice. He joins from Alvarez & Marsal. It also named Jon Slatkin, Matt Johnston and Duncan Calverley as directors of the team.

BAIRD

The company said it appointed Robert Rosenfeld as a director in the consumer investment banking team. Rosenfeld joins from BMO Capital Markets.

KESTREL INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The investment management firm named Dan McCausland as its chief operating officer. He joins from Aspect Capital.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm named Ian Furtado as business development manager. He will report to Ian Goulsbra, head of wholesale relationships.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global professional services company named Blake Davis as Managing Director in San Francisco.