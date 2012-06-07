June 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE
JPMorgan's top media sector banker Harry Hampson is to
become head of its Financial Sponsors Group, which advises
private equity firms, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalization
named Valerie Butt as head of sales, distribution and marketing
at its Global Corporate business unit. She will report to Thomas
Hürlimann, CEO at Global Corporate.
NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA
The bank named Munir Ahmed as its Managing Director.
Previously, Munir was in compliance and assurance at Standard
Chartered for East Africa.
KPMG
The company appointed Lukas Fecker as a partner to the
turnaround team within its restructuring practice. He joins from
Alvarez & Marsal. It also named Jon Slatkin, Matt Johnston and
Duncan Calverley as directors of the team.
BAIRD
The company said it appointed Robert Rosenfeld as a director
in the consumer investment banking team. Rosenfeld joins from
BMO Capital Markets.
KESTREL INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The investment management firm named Dan McCausland as its
chief operating officer. He joins from Aspect Capital.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm named Ian Furtado as business development manager.
He will report to Ian Goulsbra, head of wholesale relationships.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global professional services company named Blake Davis
as Managing Director in San Francisco.