BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
June 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank named John Rodriguez as relationship director within its financial institutions team, with responsibility for supporting Latin American financial institutions. He joins from HSBC.
BNP PARIBAS CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK
The bank named Christian Mundigo global head of rates trading. Mundigo joined BNP Paribas in 1991.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm said it hired Mandy Mannix as head of institutional sales. Mandy joins from CQS, where she was global head of sales & marketing.
MARSH
The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos named Mark Weil as CEO for UK & Ireland operations. He joins from Oliver Wyman, the management consulting unit of MMC.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property investment manager named Lionel Nicolas as director of investment based in Paris. He joins from Urban Premium.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment manager named Jack Boyce as managing director, head of U.S. distribution in Boston. He joins from Pinebridge.
ALIXPARTNERS
The global business advisory firm named Nicolas Lioliakis as managing director in its global Financial Services Practice. Lioliakis joins from Bain & Co.
HAYNES AND BOONE
The corporate law firm named Mauricio Sanders as a senior attorney in the Capital Markets and Securities Practice Group.
The company also named Julio Planas as counsel in the Business Planning and Tax section.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citi Private Bank named Jane Monahan as director and head of its Delaware Trust business in Citi Trust.
BRYAN CAVE
The international law firm named Daniel Wheeler as a partner in the firm's San Francisco offices. He will practice with the firm's Banking Client Service Group.
