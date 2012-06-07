BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalization named Valerie Butt as head of sales, distribution & marketing for its Global Corporate business unit. She will report to Thomas Hürlimann, CEO at Global Corporate.
KPMG
The company appointed Lukas Fecker as a partner to the turnaround team within its restructuring practice. He joins from Alvarez & Marsal.
It also named Jon Slatkin, Matt Johnston and Duncan Calverley as directors in the team.
KESTREL INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The investment management firm named Dan McCausland as its chief operating officer. He joins from Aspect Capital.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm named Ian Furtado as business development manager. He will report to Ian Goulsbra, head of wholesale relationships.
