June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalization named Valerie Butt as head of sales, distribution & marketing for its Global Corporate business unit. She will report to Thomas Hürlimann, CEO at Global Corporate.

KPMG

The company appointed Lukas Fecker as a partner to the turnaround team within its restructuring practice. He joins from Alvarez & Marsal.

It also named Jon Slatkin, Matt Johnston and Duncan Calverley as directors in the team.

KESTREL INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The investment management firm named Dan McCausland as its chief operating officer. He joins from Aspect Capital.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm named Ian Furtado as business development manager. He will report to Ian Goulsbra, head of wholesale relationships.