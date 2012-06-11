EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CAZENOVE CAPITAL
The company appointed Paul Battams as a portfolio manager. Battams joins from Lloyds TSB Private Banking.
SECURE PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT LTD
The south-eastern Europe-focused property and investment company named Harin Thaker as a non-executive director. Thaker joins from pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL
The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corp made three appointments at its direct market access (DMA) business. It named Ben Wood as the international business head, Irina Glazkova as head of sales and Alexander Ospischev as head of business development.
It also promoted J.P. Natkin to the role of U.S. CEO at Otkritie Inc. Natkin joined Otkritie in 2011 from Credit Agricole.
DEXION CAPITAL GUERNSEY
The fund administration and fund management firm named Robin Fuller as an executive director. Fuller has been on the Dexion board as a non-executive director since 2004.
CLARKE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
The commodity trading advisor named its founder and Chief Executive Michael Clarke as Chairman. It appointed John O'Brien, Jr. as CEO of the managed futures firm, effective June 30.
TD BANK GROUP
TD Bank Group named Lord Gus O'Donnell as a strategic advisor to Ed Clark, Group President and CEO, and TD's Senior Executive Team. O'Donnell was Cabinet Secretary and Head of the U.K. Civil Service from 2005 to 2011.
FOROS
The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm named Matt Russell as a Managing Director. Russell joins from Deutsche Bank.
BEVERLY HILLS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The boutique investment advisory firm named Steven Stahlberg to head its western division.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has