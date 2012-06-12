June 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The bank said late on Monday Mark Schwartz will return as vice chairman. The company also named him as chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific. Schwartz will be based in Beijing.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Pavel Skachkov as a director and private banker in its Wealth and Investment Management division. Skachkov will be based in London.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

The chief financial officer of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Doug Webb, is standing down and will be replaced by David Warren, who formerly held the same post at Nasdaq OMX, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION

The new head of Britain's banking lobby group, tasked with defending the unpopular industry at a time of far-reaching reform, will be Anthony Browne, a Morgan Stanley banker and former advisor to London mayor Boris Johnson.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The investment firm appointed Andrew Herberts as deputy head of Private Investment Management. Herberts was most recently investment director for Adam & Co. He will be based in Edinburgh.