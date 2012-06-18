June 18 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset management company named Tiffani Potesta as head
of advisory sales within the U.S. key accounts. Potesta earlier
worked at DWS Investments.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The investment banking firm named George Estey as a senior
managing director and head of Canada. He will be based in
Toronto, where the firm's operations begin on Aug 13. Estey
served as chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Canada until 2005
and managing director at Greenhill until 2012.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Sidney Yeh head of Taiwan non-tech sector
research and director of Asia ex-Japan Equity Research at its
Taiwan division late on Sunday. Yeh previously worked at Credit
Suisse as director in Equity Research.
GOLDMAN SACHS
Goldman Sachs has relocated Andrew Wolff to London to head
its European merchant banking division, following recent
retirements, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
KKR & CO LP
The private equity company named Henrique Meirelles, former
Governor of the Central Bank of Brazil, as a senior
adviser.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Alex Kim to lead business
development with Korean institutions. Kim joined Aberdeen on
June 1 in Singapore from Russell Investments.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Koonnang Tse as vice president,
Business Development, with effect from June 1. Based in Hong
Kong, Tse will report to Amy Cho, managing director and regional
head of Business Development, Asia Pacific.
MIRABAUD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm named Daniel Tubbs to manage a long-only UCITS
investment fund. Tubbs joins from BlackRock Inc where he
was co-head of the Global Emerging Markets team.
STORMHARBOUR
The firm hired Christian Dinesen as managing director, Head
of Insurance Solutions, based in London. Dinesen was most
recently managing director and head of International Credit
Research and European Insurance Credit Analyst at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
MAN GROUP
The embattled hedge fund firm dropped its finance chief on
Monday in its latest management reshuffle designed to regain
investor confidence and reverse poor performance at the flagship
AHL fund.
Man said Kevin Hayes was leaving immediately and would be
replaced by Jonathan Sorrell, son of WPP Plc chief
Martin Sorrell and formerly Man's head of strategy and corporate
finance.
VERITAS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Antony Burgess head of sales,
marketing and client services. Burgess has been with Veritas
since 2009 when he joined as institutional sales director.