June 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset management company named Tiffani Potesta as head of advisory sales within the U.S. key accounts. Potesta earlier worked at DWS Investments.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The investment banking firm named George Estey as a senior managing director and head of Canada. He will be based in Toronto, where the firm's operations begin on Aug 13. Estey served as chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Canada until 2005 and managing director at Greenhill until 2012.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Sidney Yeh head of Taiwan non-tech sector research and director of Asia ex-Japan Equity Research at its Taiwan division late on Sunday. Yeh previously worked at Credit Suisse as director in Equity Research.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs has relocated Andrew Wolff to London to head its European merchant banking division, following recent retirements, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

KKR & CO LP

The private equity company named Henrique Meirelles, former Governor of the Central Bank of Brazil, as a senior adviser.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Alex Kim to lead business development with Korean institutions. Kim joined Aberdeen on June 1 in Singapore from Russell Investments.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Koonnang Tse as vice president, Business Development, with effect from June 1. Based in Hong Kong, Tse will report to Amy Cho, managing director and regional head of Business Development, Asia Pacific.

MIRABAUD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm named Daniel Tubbs to manage a long-only UCITS investment fund. Tubbs joins from BlackRock Inc where he was co-head of the Global Emerging Markets team.

STORMHARBOUR

The firm hired Christian Dinesen as managing director, Head of Insurance Solutions, based in London. Dinesen was most recently managing director and head of International Credit Research and European Insurance Credit Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

MAN GROUP

The embattled hedge fund firm dropped its finance chief on Monday in its latest management reshuffle designed to regain investor confidence and reverse poor performance at the flagship AHL fund.

Man said Kevin Hayes was leaving immediately and would be replaced by Jonathan Sorrell, son of WPP Plc chief Martin Sorrell and formerly Man's head of strategy and corporate finance.

VERITAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Antony Burgess head of sales, marketing and client services. Burgess has been with Veritas since 2009 when he joined as institutional sales director.