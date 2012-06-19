June 19 The following financial services
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO
The underwriter of index and fixed rate annuities said its
CEO Wendy Waugaman had passed away.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The company hired advisers Michael Landsberg, Lewis Bennett
and Anthony Dubbaneh. The three veteran brokers were earlier
with Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit owned by Bank of America
.
JP MORGAN Chase & CO
Bessemer Trust hired Rebecca Patterson as chief investment
officer with effect from July 16. Rebecca who worked as chief
markets strategist at JP Morgan Chase & Co will replace
Marc Stern.
U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
The CFTC announced that Chief Economist Andrei Kirilenko
will depart at the end on 2012 to become professor of the
practice of finance at the Massachusetta Institute of Technology
Sloan School of Management. Andrei joined CFTC in May 2008 and
became chief economist in Dec 2010.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Jeffrey Mortimer as the director of
investment strategy. Jeffrey worked with Charles Schwab
Corporation for 13 years in various positions, last as
the chief investment officer.
STATE STREET CORP
The custody bank named Valerie Haertel senior vice-president
of investor relations. Haertel replaces Kelley MacDonald who is
retiring.
ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The firm hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Standard Chartered Plc banker Peter Wheeler as co-head
of its Southeast Asian operations and an executive vice-chairman
of the group.
DELOITTE
The accountancy firm named Robert Schmitz and Richmond Ang
as managing directors to take leading roles in growing the Debt
Advisory and Restructuring practice for Southeast Asia.
AVENDUS CAPITAL
The firm appointed Eisuke Sakakibara to its advisory
council. Sakakibara, who served as Japan's vice-minister of
finance and international affairs, was known as Mr Yen in the
1990s when he spearheaded intervention to stem the yen's rise.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The asset management firm appointed Thomas Holzherr as
senior vice-president of business development, Hong Kong and
Vincent Lim as senior vice-president of business development,
Singapore. It also named Johnny Wong as senior vice-president
and country head of Taiwan.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The bank appointed Brian Curran in a newly created
role as head of portfolio trading and quantitative distribution
for UK and Northern Europe in its global equity flow business.
Curran joins from Royal Bank of Scotland where he worked
for 12 years in a variety of sales roles.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The actuary and consultancy firm appointed Cameron Heath to
lead the expansion of its Solvency II offering within its
insurance consulting practice. Heath joins from Standard &
Poor's, where he was the global head of Non-Life Reserving and
the European head of insurance linked securities.
EC HARRIS
The global built asset consultancy named Stephen Norris
global account leader for Property and Asset Management, Mike
Nugent global account leader in the water and utilities sectors,
and Paul Webber global account leader in the power and energy
sectors.
FUTURE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The alternative investment firm named Anthony Rogers
business development manager. Rogers joins from tax planning
firm Lord Associates.