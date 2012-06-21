June 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK

The bank named Simon Potter as the head of important markets group and manager of its regional System Open Market Account(SOMA)starting June 30. Potter, who is the co-head of the bank's research and statistics group, will replace Brian Sack.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

Japan's biggest brokerage promoted Mark Williams to head of investment banking in Asia, excluding Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The bank named Pierre-Alain Dana as senior investor for its private banking team in France. Based in Paris, Dana will report to Jean-Baptiste Douin, head of the private bank in France.

ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING

The bank named Hans-Peter Borgh as chief commercial officer for Asia and Middle East. Borgh, who will report to Hugues Delcourt, CEO, Private Banking Asia and Middle East, will join from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

LV=

The mutual insurance, retirement and investment group appointed Wendy Mayall as chief investment officer. Mayall will report to Philip Moore, group finance director.