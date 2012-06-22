June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DELOITTE AND TOUCHE LLP

The company has hired Mike Whalen as a director with Deloitte financial advisory services. Whalen, who is a member of the American Society of Cost Engineers, the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Project Management Institute will join the company's Houston office. Whalen was previously principal and national director of construction advisory services at Ernst & Young.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has hired Helio Magalhaes to head its operations in Brazil. Magalhaes, who worked at American Express Co as head of global network services for the Americas and president of its Brazilian unit will replace Gustavo Marin.

The bank also named Kristine Braden as chief of its global subsidiaries group (GSG) for Europe, replacing Fernando Iraola. Braden, who will be based in London, was previously Citigroup's global banking head in the Philippines since February 2009.

SECURITIES INVESTOR PROTECTION CORP

SIPC has named Anthony D'Agnostino, Gregg Karawan and Cyrus Mokri as three new directors. D'Agostino is a managing director at Bank of America serving in the role of the Basel readiness executive. Karawan took the role of senior vice president and general counsel of Genworth's insurance and wealth management division in 2007. Mokri serves as the U.S. Department of the Treasury's assistant secretary for financial institutions.

BLACKROCK INC

Robert Calpadi, senior client strategist has left the investment management company, a source familiar with the move said. Calpadi who joined BlackRock in 1997 headed its U.S. and Canadian institutional business until November 2010.

BARCLAYS

The bank appointed Jerry del Missier, one of its top investment bankers, as chief operating officer, a position Barclays had left void since 2008.

He ran the corporate and investment banking business jointly with Rich Ricci since late 2010.

VANGUARD GROUP

Gus Sauter, the long-time chief investment officer at the largest U.S. mutual fund company, will retire at the end of the year, the company said. Sauter will be replaced by Tim Buckley, a managing director at Vanguard.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset management firm appointed Rob Swan as senior vice president and head of international marketing. Swan joins from Skandia Investment Group where he was head of global marketing.

THREADNEEDLE

The asset manager appointed Moira Gorman as client relationship director. Gorman, who joined the company on June 6, reports to Andrew Nicoll, global head of client service. Prior to joining Threadneedle, Gorman was a senior relationship manager at State Street Global Advisers.